covered in pollen by aecasey
Photo 4578

covered in pollen

The dandelions have begun to bloom and they've been discovered by the little bees, flies and ants. Nice to have nature waking up for spring.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

April

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
talk about covered! great shot
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2025  
