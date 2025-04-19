Previous
lavender by aecasey
Photo 4578

lavender

We are preparing our flowers for grasshoppers. Apparently they are repelled by lavender and catmint. I can't find catmint, but I did find lavender. I put three plants in the garden with the roses and peonies. Now I'm on the hunt for catmint.
19th April 2025

April

