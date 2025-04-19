Sign up
Photo 4578
lavender
We are preparing our flowers for grasshoppers. Apparently they are repelled by lavender and catmint. I can't find catmint, but I did find lavender. I put three plants in the garden with the roses and peonies. Now I'm on the hunt for catmint.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
April
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th April 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
spring
,
lavender
