Photo 4583
you looking at me?
Visited Squaw Creek this afternoon. Lots of birds, and a couple of squirrels! This fellow was curious as to what new animals had arrived. He really doesn't see many people out here.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
21st April 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
