Previous
you looking at me? by aecasey
Photo 4583

you looking at me?

Visited Squaw Creek this afternoon. Lots of birds, and a couple of squirrels! This fellow was curious as to what new animals had arrived. He really doesn't see many people out here.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact