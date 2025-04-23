Previous
Wood duck by aecasey
Photo 4585

Wood duck

He and his mate seem to be settling in along a stretch of Squaw Creek we hike. It's wonderful to have a pair of such pretty ducks.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact