Previous
Photo 4586
nuthatch
Another from our visit to Squaw Creek. So happy to see the nuthatches back! Heard the chickadees too, but they were a bit elusive.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5021
photos
204
followers
160
following
1256% complete
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
21st April 2025 4:28pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
nuthatch
,
april-birds
