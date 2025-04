crabapple

My crabapple trees were loaded with blooms and soooo close to opening. I grabbed a few shots, anxious for the trees to burst into flower this week. Glad I did, as two hail storms hit within a few hours. Most of the buds are on the ground and the trees look pretty naked. There are still a few buds left, and there will be some flowers. A bit sad not to get to see them in their full glory though. 😔