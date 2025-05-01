Previous
orange crowned warbler by aecasey
Photo 4592

orange crowned warbler

May is here, and so is the Nebraska Birding Bowl. It's a state wide birding competition. Mostly, though, it's a reminder to listen and watch for birds as they migrate through and arrive back for the season. Participants post their birding lists on eBird, which keeps track the species you've seen and when you've seen them. It's quite useful when looking for birding opportunities.
This little warbler was a wonderful surprise. It, along with its flock, were busy enjoying the plum blossoms in the thicket. So cute!
1st May 2025 1st May 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is just so pretty in every single way
May 3rd, 2025  
