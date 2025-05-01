orange crowned warbler

May is here, and so is the Nebraska Birding Bowl. It's a state wide birding competition. Mostly, though, it's a reminder to listen and watch for birds as they migrate through and arrive back for the season. Participants post their birding lists on eBird, which keeps track the species you've seen and when you've seen them. It's quite useful when looking for birding opportunities.

This little warbler was a wonderful surprise. It, along with its flock, were busy enjoying the plum blossoms in the thicket. So cute!