cormorant with friends by aecasey
cormorant with friends

One lone cormorant at the lake. He didn't seem bothered. He had a couple of friends basking in the sun along side of him.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
narayani ace
How cute!
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace

what a sweet image.
May 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
Fabulous shot
May 4th, 2025  
