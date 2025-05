study of a tree

Andrew-Bede Allsop challenged me to do a photo study of one particular tree. I chose the old crabapple in the yard. It was a stunning little crabapple, but the years have not been kind. Blizzards, drought, hail, and high winds have left it broken and misshapen. It is still giving, though, and still beautiful in its own way. I'm not sure if this is the right way to present a study, but I used my macro, my zoom, and even my fish eye to try to show it in a variety of ways.