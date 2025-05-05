Sign up
Previous
Photo 4596
Indigo Bunting
I've heard them before, but this is the first one I've seen and photographed. I think it's the first one that's come through my yard. Amazing blue! I love spring migration time.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5031
photos
204
followers
158
following
1259% complete
View this month »
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th May 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
bunting
,
indigo bunting
,
april-bird
Kathy
ace
They are so much bluer than bluebirds. I did a double take when I saw one last year.
May 7th, 2025
