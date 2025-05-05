Previous
Indigo Bunting by aecasey
Indigo Bunting

I've heard them before, but this is the first one I've seen and photographed. I think it's the first one that's come through my yard. Amazing blue! I love spring migration time.
Kathy ace
They are so much bluer than bluebirds. I did a double take when I saw one last year.
