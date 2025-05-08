Sign up
Previous
Photo 4599
rose-breasted grosbeak
A new bird! They were sighted at the center last fall, and I was happy to see they were back this spring. Very timid...he was difficult to keep track of because he liked dense foliage.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5034
photos
204
followers
158
following
1260% complete
View this month »
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
4599
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
7th May 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
grosbeak
,
rose-breasted grosbeak
,
april-birds
narayani
ace
Striking little bird
May 9th, 2025
