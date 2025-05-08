Previous
rose-breasted grosbeak by aecasey
Photo 4599

rose-breasted grosbeak

A new bird! They were sighted at the center last fall, and I was happy to see they were back this spring. Very timid...he was difficult to keep track of because he liked dense foliage.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

narayani ace
Striking little bird
May 9th, 2025  
