Mom's tulips

Early last fall I gathered tulip and grape hyacinth from my parents' yard. I was a bit late, but hoped they might make the transition. Glad I did ... I'd forgotten how lovely these tulips are. And the little grape hyacinth have graced me with some lovely color too. There's some pink tulips in the front yard that I have my eye on, and I'm going to try to get some of mom's bluebells. I need more garden space!