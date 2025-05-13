Previous
sand cherry by aecasey
sand cherry

The grasshoppers ate all the leaves on my new little sand cherry last summer. I thought it was a goner. Happy surprise! Spring brought new leaves and loads of little blossoms. I love the cheerful pink and red.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2025  
