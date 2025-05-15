Previous
shrike by aecasey
shrike

With a grasshopper! Seems early to me, but he found one. Hope he finds many, many more. I'd like to enjoy my garden this year.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
May 17th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great catch
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
