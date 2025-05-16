Sign up
Previous
Photo 4607
out of the wind
WINDY today! This starling found a great spot to enjoy the view and stay out of the wind.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5044
photos
204
followers
158
following
1262% complete
View this month »
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
4605
4606
4607
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th May 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
starling
,
april-birds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great find
May 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely capture
May 18th, 2025
