out of the wind by aecasey
out of the wind

WINDY today! This starling found a great spot to enjoy the view and stay out of the wind.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great find
May 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely capture
May 18th, 2025  
