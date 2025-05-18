Robin

May is when the songbirds migrate through our area and I spend the month watching and listening to see what new visitors might appear. I realized I've been taking our robins for granted, particularly with our changing climate and all the challenges birds face during migration. I am thankful to have these colorful, cheerful songbirds stay here for the season. I've heard their songs all my life, and often relegate them to background noise. Not this year, though. I'm trying to be mindful of each and every bird that makes their way to my yard and brightens my days.