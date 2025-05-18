Previous
Robin by aecasey
Photo 4609

Robin

May is when the songbirds migrate through our area and I spend the month watching and listening to see what new visitors might appear. I realized I've been taking our robins for granted, particularly with our changing climate and all the challenges birds face during migration. I am thankful to have these colorful, cheerful songbirds stay here for the season. I've heard their songs all my life, and often relegate them to background noise. Not this year, though. I'm trying to be mindful of each and every bird that makes their way to my yard and brightens my days.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact