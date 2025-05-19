Previous
still blooming by aecasey
still blooming

These iris really, really like their little corner. They are way ahead of the other iris in the yard, and are profusely blooming this year. It's so nice to have such vibrant color in the yard.
Diana ace
These are my favourites, beautifully captured.
May 20th, 2025  
