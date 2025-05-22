Sign up
Previous
Photo 4613
clematis
The local art center has a lovely climbing clematis blooming.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
1
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5050
photos
206
followers
158
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th May 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
clematis
judith deacon
I love clematis, this is beautiful.
May 25th, 2025
