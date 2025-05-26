Sign up
Photo 4617
waxwing
Several cedar waxwings were enjoying juniper berries in my parents' yard. I love the markings on these birds.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
4
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5054
photos
205
followers
157
following
1264% complete
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
Views
8
8
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th May 2025 2:13pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
waxwing
,
cedar waxwing
,
april-bird
KV
ace
Pretty bird… love the yellow tail feathers.
May 29th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautifully framed bird capture
May 29th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
beautiful background
May 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fabulously clear capture.
May 29th, 2025
