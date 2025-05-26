Previous
waxwing by aecasey
waxwing

Several cedar waxwings were enjoying juniper berries in my parents' yard. I love the markings on these birds.
ace
@aecasey
KV ace
Pretty bird… love the yellow tail feathers.
May 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautifully framed bird capture
May 29th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
beautiful background
May 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fabulously clear capture.
May 29th, 2025  
