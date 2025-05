lark sparrow

It's the last week of Nebraska Birding Bowl. Visited Squaw Creek to see what songbirds were there for our count. The air was filled with bird song and there were lots of new arrivals. Everything is finally green and leafed out, so we couldn't see very many, but I did catch this lark sparrow hiding in an old plum thicket. I think many of the birds we heard today are summer residents, so maybe I'll have a chance to photograph them before they leave in the fall.