Photo 4619
flycatcher
There were two of these little flycatchers around the yard at Squaw Creek. They seem to have settled in. Usually the yard has wrens, but I didn't see any. Just these two. They were very busy catching flies and not at all concerned with my presence.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5056
photos
205
followers
157
following
1265% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th May 2025 4:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flycatcher
,
april-birds
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture
May 31st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
May 31st, 2025
