flycatcher by aecasey
flycatcher

There were two of these little flycatchers around the yard at Squaw Creek. They seem to have settled in. Usually the yard has wrens, but I didn't see any. Just these two. They were very busy catching flies and not at all concerned with my presence.
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture
May 31st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
May 31st, 2025  
