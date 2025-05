gypsy flower

Love the color variations on this plant. Unfortunately, when I looked it up it was labeled a noxious weed, toxic to cattle. There are cows with calves along the creek. I've been told the cows are smart enough not to eat it, but the calves might and can get sick. Darn ... it will have to go along with the leafy spurge that is also flowering. Still, I caught a bit of it's beauty.