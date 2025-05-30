Sign up
Previous
Photo 4621
prairie turnip
The prairie wildflowers are beginning to bloom. Loved the multiple blooms on this one. From what I read, the underground tubers are edible. Don't think I'll dig them up. I'd rather enjoy the color on the prairie.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5058
photos
205
followers
157
following
1266% complete
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th May 2025 9:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
wildflower
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding close up, details
June 1st, 2025
*lynn
ace
fabulous!
June 1st, 2025
