prairie turnip by aecasey
prairie turnip

The prairie wildflowers are beginning to bloom. Loved the multiple blooms on this one. From what I read, the underground tubers are edible. Don't think I'll dig them up. I'd rather enjoy the color on the prairie.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1266% complete

gloria jones ace
Outstanding close up, details
June 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
fabulous!
June 1st, 2025  
