dad's iris

My father walked to his office every morning all year around. It wasn't unusual for him to collect orphan plants that had been left behind. He would plant them behind the garage. He had a collection of irises and rhubarb. His irises were these yellow/purple ones, and some big yellows that bloom later. Of course, I've collected rhyzomes and plants and moved some to my yard. One thing about these older species ... they smell wonderful! And they remind me of dad.