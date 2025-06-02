Sign up
Previous
Photo 4624
music box rose
Youngest loves rose bushes. This one caught her eye at the garden center, and is now a new resident in the yard. Must admit, it is loaded with lovely, scented blooms that are a pleasure to look at and enjoy.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5061
photos
205
followers
157
following
1266% complete
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd June 2025 8:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
rose
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Lovely!
June 6th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
June 6th, 2025
