spirea

It's an odd year with location having as much input on blooming time as time of the year. My parents' spirea bloomed several weeks ago, and are almost done. Now mine is in full bloom. I've noticed the same thing with various lilacs. AnnieD challenged me to include a creepy crawlie in a flower image. I warned her it would probably have to have wings, and she said OK. It was nice of this fly to cooperate.