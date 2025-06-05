Previous
Dad's iris by aecasey
Photo 4627

Dad's iris

Dad's yellow iris are always the last to open. It's nice the iris have staggered flowering times. We get a bit of mom and dad for several weeks.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
A fine healthy one for sure
June 7th, 2025  
GaryW
How awesome that you have flowers from your parents. I, too, have an Iris from my mom's garden.
June 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
Gorgeous colour
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact