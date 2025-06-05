Sign up
Previous
Photo 4627
Dad's iris
Dad's yellow iris are always the last to open. It's nice the iris have staggered flowering times. We get a bit of mom and dad for several weeks.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
4
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5064
photos
205
followers
157
following
1267% complete
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th June 2025 8:33am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
iris
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
A fine healthy one for sure
June 7th, 2025
GaryW
How awesome that you have flowers from your parents. I, too, have an Iris from my mom's garden.
June 8th, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous colour
June 8th, 2025
