wildflowers by aecasey
wildflowers

Wandered down into the pastures looking for wildflowers. Not many, but it's been wet and gray. Maybe later in the week as summer arrives. I do love these little white ones, though, and look for them every year.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
