Finally! I've known this den was active, but I haven't seen a single fox or kit. Today as I drove by this young one was out sunning, and he wasn't at all concerned with anyone watching. So I did!
Mary challenged me to "look through the last month to 6 weeks of your favorites and find one to use as your inspiration." Looking through my favorites I found an image titled "Not a Dog" by Ann https://365project.org/annfong365/365/2025-05-29
I really like the ears at attention, the direct eye contact, and the slightly oversized paws of her young fox. I couldn't get eye contact while this guy was sitting, so I opted for this image with the ears, eyes and paws.