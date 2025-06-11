Previous
young fox by aecasey
young fox

Finally! I've known this den was active, but I haven't seen a single fox or kit. Today as I drove by this young one was out sunning, and he wasn't at all concerned with anyone watching. So I did!
Mary challenged me to "look through the last month to 6 weeks of your favorites and find one to use as your inspiration." Looking through my favorites I found an image titled "Not a Dog" by Ann https://365project.org/annfong365/365/2025-05-29
I really like the ears at attention, the direct eye contact, and the slightly oversized paws of her young fox. I couldn't get eye contact while this guy was sitting, so I opted for this image with the ears, eyes and paws.
Mary @mcsiegle One response to your challenge. I have another image of this fox I think I'll post in my extras album for the challenge. If I have time, I may try another favorite I found ... not a fox though.
June 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful capture!
June 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 14th, 2025  
