breadroot scurf-pea by aecasey
breadroot scurf-pea

I think ... More prairie flowers are blooming. Enjoyed an hour or so wandering about enjoying the colors. Most were white, orange, or yellow, but I did find some striking purples.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

ace
@aecasey
Kathy ace
These are pretty! I like the fact that I can see the pttern in the center of the petals.
June 16th, 2025  
