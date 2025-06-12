Sign up
Photo 4634
breadroot scurf-pea
I think ... More prairie flowers are blooming. Enjoyed an hour or so wandering about enjoying the colors. Most were white, orange, or yellow, but I did find some striking purples.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5073
photos
203
followers
156
following
1269% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th June 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
wildflower
Kathy
ace
These are pretty! I like the fact that I can see the pttern in the center of the petals.
June 16th, 2025
