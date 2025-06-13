Previous
Bunge's vetch by aecasey
Bunge's vetch

I've only ever seen a few of these plants in one specific little draw in the prairie. I looked a week ago and they were nowhere to be seen. So glad I checked this week.
13th June 2025

Kathy ace
So pretty!
June 16th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
June 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 16th, 2025  
