Previous
blue and white by aecasey
Photo 4638

blue and white

I love the dainty waves of blue patches of flax. If you stop and look close, though, every now and then some white sneaks in. This time it was just two petals.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Wow! That is a terrific shot. The light is perfect.
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact