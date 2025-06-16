Sign up
Photo 4638
blue and white
I love the dainty waves of blue patches of flax. If you stop and look close, though, every now and then some white sneaks in. This time it was just two petals.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5076
photos
203
followers
156
following
1270% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th June 2025 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
macro
,
flax
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! That is a terrific shot. The light is perfect.
June 17th, 2025
