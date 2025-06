stormy skies

June hasn't been all flowers. There's been quite a few big, mean storms. We've been lucky, though. Just rain. Youngest son loves storms and stormy skies. He will tell me to get out and look at the sky, but my yard doesn't have the same open view as his yard. It also doesn't have a cool, old windmill. This is a phone picture he shared with me that I straightened and cropped in Photoshop. (Lightroom refused to open it.) The clouds were moving like ocean waves in this storm. Very cool!