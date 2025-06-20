carhenge murals

I visited with the parents of one of the event organizers. They said the murals will remain for at least a year. They are hoping to do the Carhenge Art Festival again next year, with eight new muralists. The murals were very well received by the people visiting. Little kids wanted their pictures taken with certain cars, a busload of elderly came to view the works, and everyone seemed excited to see the colorful changes. I will be back after all eight cars are done. It should be for some interesting Carhenge photos this coming year.