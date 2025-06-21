Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4643
nails
My challenge this week from AnnieD was wabi sabi. Had a wander through the old implement yard. Tried a bit of rusty this n' that, but settled on old wood and nails.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5081
photos
202
followers
156
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd June 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nails
,
rust
,
wood
,
wabi sabi
,
wabisabi
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-672
April
ace
AnnieD
@annied
.... Taken timely. Posted late.
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close