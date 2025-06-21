Previous
nails by aecasey
My challenge this week from AnnieD was wabi sabi. Had a wander through the old implement yard. Tried a bit of rusty this n' that, but settled on old wood and nails.
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
AnnieD @annied
