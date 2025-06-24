Previous
Grandchildren visited this afternoon. Their uncle talked them into chess ... outdoors ...
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

narayani ace
Gorgeous shot
June 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Collaboration! LOL Cute girls!
June 26th, 2025  
