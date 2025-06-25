Previous
Ebony Jewelwing by aecasey
Ebony Jewelwing

Visited the creek. Started on a walk, and got stuck when four damselflies settled along the edge of the creek. So dainty and such striking colors.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Nice spotting and beautiful capture.
June 26th, 2025  
