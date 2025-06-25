Sign up
Photo 4647
Ebony Jewelwing
Visited the creek. Started on a walk, and got stuck when four damselflies settled along the edge of the creek. So dainty and such striking colors.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
damselfly
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and beautiful capture.
June 26th, 2025
