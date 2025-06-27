Sign up
Photo 4649
melting
Kelly Ann challenged me to capture heat in some way. This is taken late, but I was determined to try it so here it is. Can you feel the heat?
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5090
photos
202
followers
156
following
1274% complete
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd July 2025 12:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hot
,
ice cream
,
summer
,
melt
,
april-get-pushed
Kathy
ace
I can feel the heat. Soft serve is notorious for melting and running before one can finish eating it.
July 3rd, 2025
April
ace
Kelly Ann
@kellyanngray
I didn't forget. I'm just a bit late. It's been HOT, and I didn't get into town much during the challenge period. Made it in tho and indulged in a bit of soft serve ice cream.
July 3rd, 2025
