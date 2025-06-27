Previous
Next
melting by aecasey
Photo 4649

melting

Kelly Ann challenged me to capture heat in some way. This is taken late, but I was determined to try it so here it is. Can you feel the heat?
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I can feel the heat. Soft serve is notorious for melting and running before one can finish eating it.
July 3rd, 2025  
April ace
Kelly Ann @kellyanngray I didn't forget. I'm just a bit late. It's been HOT, and I didn't get into town much during the challenge period. Made it in tho and indulged in a bit of soft serve ice cream.
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact