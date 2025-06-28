Previous
Next
cooling off by aecasey
Photo 4650

cooling off

Another for my challenge from Kelly Ann to capture heat in some way.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A good way to cool off!
July 3rd, 2025  
April ace
Kelly Ann @kellyanngray I didn't forget. I'm just a bit late. It's been HOT, and I didn't get into town much during the challenge period. Made it in tho.
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact