storm by aecasey
storm

We got rain! No hail ... no bad wind ... just rain. A line of thunderstorms built up in the heat of the afternoon. They were severe north and south of us, with hail. We got lucky. A bit of much needed rain and some great clouds.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
*lynn ace
excellent capture of the storm ... You were in a great place to capture this.
July 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful dramatic sky.
July 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow what a great shot. The clouds look so ominous and the rain on the horizon is amazing fav
July 1st, 2025  
