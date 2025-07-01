Previous
ladybug by aecasey
ladybug

Last year the hollyhocks choked out the black-eyed susans and I had not a one. This year they fought their way back and there's a nice, big patch of them almost ready to bloom.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1274% complete

KV ace
Fabulous.
July 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wowsers, a wonderful macro
July 4th, 2025  
Lynne
This is lovely.
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2025  
