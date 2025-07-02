Sign up
Photo 4654
hollyhock
The hollyhocks are not as tall as last year, but they have loads of stalks with buds and are starting to bloom. Such a fun plant.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5093
photos
202
followers
156
following
1275% complete
View this month »
11
1
365
Canon EOS 90D
6th July 2025 11:06am
Tags
flower
,
hollyhock
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2025
