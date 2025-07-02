Previous
Next
hollyhock by aecasey
Photo 4654

hollyhock

The hollyhocks are not as tall as last year, but they have loads of stalks with buds and are starting to bloom. Such a fun plant.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact