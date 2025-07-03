Sign up
Photo 4655
jars
AnnieD challenged me to use a word from the July words. I chose "jar." These are my mother's. The squat blue one she used to hold a small plant. The other has just colored with age.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5096
photos
202
followers
156
following
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
Tags
jar
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-674
April
ace
AnnieD
@annied
... I chose "jar."
July 7th, 2025
