jars by aecasey
Photo 4655

jars

AnnieD challenged me to use a word from the July words. I chose "jar." These are my mother's. The squat blue one she used to hold a small plant. The other has just colored with age.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

ace
@aecasey
April ace
AnnieD @annied ... I chose "jar."
July 7th, 2025  
