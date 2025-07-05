fireworks

On our way to view fireworks more storms were brewing. Eldest had planned a short hike during blue hour, which turned into a race to beat the storm. But ... they got to see fireflies! The rain started as soon as we got to my parents. At first a mist, then a drizzle. Despite it all, fireworks were going off all over town, joined by occasional flashes of lightening. By the time the rodeo fireworks show started, it was a steady rain. We stood out on the covered porch and enjoyed the show, which was remarkably fun despite the rain. Fortunately for us, the rain finally stopped and we got to shoot our fireworks before the midnight deadline. Several neighbors joined in. It turned out to be quite a show and a really enjoyable evening.