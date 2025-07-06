Sign up
Previous
Photo 4658
streak
Storm clouds lit up with pink at sunset. I raced outside to get a good vantage point with no power lines, and missed the pink. Did get this streak of the setting sunlight on this storm though. Great skies the past few evenings.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5097
photos
202
followers
156
following
1276% complete
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
thunderstorm
,
cloudscape
ace
It still has beautiful light. The colors can be so fleeting. Love your capture.
July 7th, 2025
ace
Watching awful scenes in Texas due to storms, heart breaking
July 7th, 2025
