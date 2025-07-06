Previous
streak
Storm clouds lit up with pink at sunset. I raced outside to get a good vantage point with no power lines, and missed the pink. Did get this streak of the setting sunlight on this storm though. Great skies the past few evenings.
Shutterbug ace
It still has beautiful light. The colors can be so fleeting. Love your capture.
July 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Watching awful scenes in Texas due to storms, heart breaking
July 7th, 2025  
