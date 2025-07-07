Previous
jackrabbit! by aecasey
jackrabbit!

It's been six years since I've seen a jackrabbit. Youngest tells me she sees them occasionally, but she takes her pasture walks. This one was sitting in front of the house when we arrived home in the evening. Nice to know they are still around.
Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture!
July 9th, 2025  
narayani ace
What wonderful ears they have!
July 9th, 2025  
