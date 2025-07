first one!

Another rare sighting this week...a monarch! There were no migratory monarchs coming through this spring. This one has to be a local. I had gotten frustrated and cut down a patch of milkweed. I am glad I left most of it around the garden though. I was the only plant this monarch was interested in, and it visited for almost an hour. This one is a male. Hopefully there are a few more around and he can find a female. Really missing the big butterflies this year.