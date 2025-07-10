Sign up
Photo 4662
hollyhocks
Playing with in-camera double exposure. There was a slightly opened flower with such lovely soft curls that I partnered with some open blooms.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th July 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hollyhock
,
multiple exposure
,
double exposure
*lynn
ace
wonderful dreaminess! fav
July 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
July 12th, 2025
