Photo 4664
opposites
Annie D challenged me to do opposites this week. Rummaging through my cupboards I found this black bit of pottery, so I cleaned up my white sugar bowl.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April
ace
Annie D
@annied
Found something!
July 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 13th, 2025
