Photo 4667
black eyed susan
The rudbeckia are in full bloom. It's so cheerful to have them back.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5109
photos
201
followers
157
following
1279% complete
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th July 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
rudbeckia
,
black eyed susan
